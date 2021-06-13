Sophia and Juliana Hilliard honored as All-Star Athletes

Sophia and Juliana Hilliard are twin sisters and seniors on the varsity soccer team at Fletcher High School. Both also play for a travel soccer team at Jacksonville FC.
Juliana also plays slow-pitch softball. Sophia is in theatre and won People’s Choice in the Miss Fletcher Pageant. Both are members of the National Honor Society.
Together they volunteer with BEAM; Rise Against Hunger; and K9s for Warriors. Sophia and Juliana will both play Soccer at Webber International next year.
Sophia has a 4.0 GPA. Juliana’s GPA is 4.5.