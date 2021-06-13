Sophia and Juliana Hilliard honored as All-Star Athletes

Sophia and Juliana Hilliard honored as Athletes of the Week

Sophia and Juliana Hilliard are twin sisters and seniors on the varsity soccer team at Fletcher High School. Both also play for a travel soccer team at Jacksonville FC.

Juliana also plays slow-pitch softball. Sophia is in theatre and won People’s Choice in the Miss Fletcher Pageant. Both are members of the National Honor Society.

Together they volunteer with BEAM; Rise Against Hunger; and K9s for Warriors. Sophia and Juliana will both play Soccer at Webber International next year.

Sophia has a 4.0 GPA. Juliana’s GPA is 4.5.