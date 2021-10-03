Brad Miller honored as All-Star Athlete

Brad Miller of Bishop Kenny High School is this week's All-Star Athlete. He juggles playing football with maintaining a 4.2 GPA.

Brad Miller is captain of the football team at Bishop Kenny School as well as a member of the Football Leadership Council, student government, National Honor Society and also the Math, History and English National Honor Societies.

His volunteer work includes tutoring students having difficulty learning Spanish and working at the St. Vincent de Paul Society Thrift Store. He also volunteered at Victory Day, a sports activity at Pedro Menendez High School for special needs children.

Brad currently has a 4.2 GPA.