All Star Athlete

Zeinab Faraj honored as All-Star Athlete

Justin Barney, Sports editor

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Zeinab Faraj is being recognized for outstanding achievements in athletics, academics, and community service.

She is a senior on the flag football and soccer teams at Fleming Island High School.

Zeinab serves on the Superintendent’s Student Council, has an internship with the Clay Today Newspaper and volunteers at the local hospital.

She speaks out about having compassion for nurses who are fatigued and has taken steps on social media to get that cause out in the public eye.

Zeinab currently has a 4.7 GPA.

