First Coast-area high school preseason football schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High school football kicks off this week with preseason classics.

A look at the schedule for the scrimmages. The regular season starts next week. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Camden County at Ware County

Eagle’s View at Hilliard

Ribault at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Trenton at Christ’s Church

Friday, Aug. 16

Armwood at Lee, 6 p.m.

Baldwin at Baker County

Bartram Trail at Menendez

Bolles at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Buchholz at Bishop Kenny

Charlton County at Pierce County

Clay at St. Augustine

Colquitt County at Columbia

Crescent City at Union County

Episcopal at Fernandina Beach

Flagler Palm Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

Florida State University School at University Christian

Fort White at Middleburg

Interlachen at Hamilton County

Joshua Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Keystone Heights at Ridgeview

Mandarin at Creekside

Matanzas/Cedar Creek Christian at Wolfson, 6 p.m.

Newberry at Bradford

NFEI at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Orange Park at West Nassau

P.K. Yonge at Palatka

Parker at Trinity Christian

Paxon at Nease

Ponte Vedra at Oakleaf

Providence at Englewood, 6 p.m.

Raines at White, 6 p.m.

Sandalwood at Rickards

Satellite at St. Joseph

St. Johns Country Day at St. Edwards

Westside at Fleming Island

Yulee at Suwannee

