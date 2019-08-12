First Coast-area high school preseason football schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High school football kicks off this week with preseason classics.
A look at the schedule for the scrimmages. The regular season starts next week. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Camden County at Ware County
Eagle’s View at Hilliard
Ribault at First Coast, 6 p.m.
Trenton at Christ’s Church
Friday, Aug. 16
Armwood at Lee, 6 p.m.
Baldwin at Baker County
Bartram Trail at Menendez
Bolles at Fletcher, 6 p.m.
Buchholz at Bishop Kenny
Charlton County at Pierce County
Clay at St. Augustine
Colquitt County at Columbia
Crescent City at Union County
Episcopal at Fernandina Beach
Flagler Palm Coast at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.
Florida State University School at University Christian
Fort White at Middleburg
Interlachen at Hamilton County
Joshua Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Keystone Heights at Ridgeview
Mandarin at Creekside
Matanzas/Cedar Creek Christian at Wolfson, 6 p.m.
Newberry at Bradford
NFEI at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Orange Park at West Nassau
P.K. Yonge at Palatka
Parker at Trinity Christian
Paxon at Nease
Ponte Vedra at Oakleaf
Providence at Englewood, 6 p.m.
Raines at White, 6 p.m.
Sandalwood at Rickards
Satellite at St. Joseph
St. Johns Country Day at St. Edwards
Westside at Fleming Island
Yulee at Suwannee
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.