Joe Smith brings pro basketball academy to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former NBA first round draft pick Joe smith has brought his “Joe Smith Academy” for both potential pro players and youth to Jacksonville. During the 1994-95 season Smith was College Player of the Year while attending the University of Maryland. In 1995 Smith was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft and spent 16-years in the league.

“I started the Joe Smith Academy for boys and girls with the intention to help the young generation of athletes follow their dreams,” said Smith. “I then began working with Height International Basketball Assoc. (H.I.B.A.) as the President of Basketball Operations. Which brings me to Jacksonville. H.I.B.A.’s cooperate office will be located in Jacksonville & our goal is to continue to globally build the brand of basketball.”

Dates and times for the academy are below:

May 1-5: Smith will hold individual and group work-outs and training.

May 9-12: Smith and a host of coaches will continue with basketball training and classroom symposiums for potential pro players.

May 10: Smith will be the Key note speaker for Height International Basketball Association’s annual Gala, a formal event held at the Potters House International Ministries 6pm-10pm.

May 13: Smith will be the special guest at the Jacksonville Royals Pro Basketball game at 5pm, held at Potters House Christian Academy.

Height International Basketball Association, which is the first Christian Pro Basketball league in the world, will be the official host for these events.

For more information on how to attend visit www.heightathletics.net or Email: southeastroyals@gmail.com or info@heightathletics.net



