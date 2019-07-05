BK baseball star Colby Halter earns all-star honor

iStock/DegasMM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bishop Kenny’s Colby Halter is halfway there.

Halter, who is entering his senior season at Kenny, was chosen as a utility player for the National team to play in the inaugural High School All-Star Game at Progressive Field on Saturday in Cleveland. The game, which will be played at the site of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game on Tuesday, will streamed live on MLB.com at 1:30 p.m.

A total of 40 players and four alternates from around the country fill out the rosters of the National and American teams, part of an audition for spots on the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup team.

The final 20 players who will make up the U-18 roster will be selected in early August. The U-18 team’s first game is Aug. 30 in South Korea against South Africa.

Halter, an infielder/pitcher at Kenny, is a Florida commit. He hit .338 last season for Kenny. Former Providence slugger Tyler Callihan was a U-18 national selection a season ago.

Halter is the second area player to earn a major national team invite this month. Former Trinity Christian star Austin Martin, who helped lead Vanderbilt to the College World Series title this year, was a selection on USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team.

