BK grad Colby Halter helps Team USA earn silver in baseball Cup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Colby Halter's baseball travels took him all across the globe over the summer and he's coming home with some hardware.

Halter and Team USA wrapped up their showing at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 World Cup in Gijang, South Korea with a silver medal on Sunday. Chinese Taipei edged Team USA 2-1 in the final.

Both teams finished the World Cup with 7-2 records.

Halter, a senior at Bishop Kenny, said the memories were unforgettable.

"My experiences over this summer have really opened my eyes to what can happen in this game," Halter said. "Getting to meet and work with people like [Team USA manager] Jack Leggett and our other coaches is something I'll never forget. The trips all over the country and world have definitely been a lot, but looking back on the whole journey makes the ending a lot sweeter."

Halter finished second on Team USA in batting average among players with double figure at-bats. Halter hit .419 (13 for 31) and had four doubles and three RBI. Halter also earned a save with an inning of hitless relief during a 5-3 win over Panama.

One of the most dramatic finishes in the nine games was a 2-1 win over Australia on Sept. 5. Halter had two of Team USA's eight hits and was on base in the bottom of the ninth when the team walked off with the win.

Halter emerged through rounds of tryouts and a selection process to earn one of 20 sports on Team USA on Aug. 18. He hit .338 last season for Kenny. Former Providence slugger Tyler Callihan was a U-18 national selection a season ago.

"It'd be hard to choose one memory, but I'd have to say the walkoff win vs. Australia was a great thing to be a part of," Halter said. "But realistically, my best memories come from just being with this group of guys for basically two whole months and really getting to know one another. It's gonna be tough not seeing them every day."

