Bond between Carson Pickett, her smallest fan continues to grow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The photo went viral as soon as it hit social media.

Orlando Pride women’s soccer player Carson Pickett giving little fan Joseph Tidd a "fist"-bump during a June match in Orlando.

It was no ordinary fist-bump.

Pickett, a former St. Johns Country Day star, and Tidd, a 1-year-old, were both born missing portions of their left arms.

The original photo, taken by Tidd's mother, Colleen, was tweeted out by University of Florida women’s soccer coach Becky Burleigh on July 20. It soon went viral.

Since that heartwarming picture, both Pickett and Tidd's family have connected and their bond has continued to grow. Their story was shared on CBS News on Thursday night.

We need more of this in our world. RT to spread joy. Thank you @Cars_Pickett16 ! pic.twitter.com/lKeDXZhJxG — Becky Burleigh (@BeckyBurleigh) July 20, 2019

Pickett was a soccer phenom on the First Coast during her time at St. Johns Country Day, spending seven seasons on the Spartans' varsity squad and winning three state championships. She was the Gatorade state player of the year, as well as Florida’s Miss Soccer as a senior.

Pickett played in college at Florida State.

