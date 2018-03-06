Gators' Chris Chiozza named to All-SEC 1st team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A career year for Florida senior point guard Chris Chiozza continued as he was named to both the All-SEC first team as well as the All-SEC Defensive team on Tuesday.

Chiozza is averaging a career-best 11.0 points per game while leading the SEC in assists at 6.1 per contest. He is also second in the SEC in steals per game at 1.9.

Speaking to the media in Gainesville today, Chiozza said that being on the All-SEC first team was a great accomplishment, he had one specific post season honor in mind.

"It is a great accomplishment, something that I didn't think I could do," said Chiozza. "My last three years my goal was to be on the defensive team. I told coach (Mike White) that at the beginning of the year. That's a great feeling to know that I set that goal and got it. I am just trying to go out there and play defense like that every night."

One Gator who might feel snubbed is graduate transfer Jalen Hudson as he was not named to either the first or second team despite leading the Gators in scoring with 16.5 points per game. Hudson was named SEC player or co-player of the week three different times this season.

