JU wins the River City Rumble over UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Devin Harris' triple double propelled JU to an 86-81 win over UNF in round two of the River City Rumble Thursday night.

Harris scored 14 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and handed out 16 assists in recording the first triple double by a JU player since Kip Stone in 1995.

More Headlines

"Devin Harris is the most important player in our league," JU head coach Tony Jasick said after the game. "I didn’t say he was the best player. He’s the most important.”

With the win the Dolphins swept the Ospreys for the first time in five years.

UNF led 41-34 at half and increased their lead to double digits in the second half before the Dolphins rallied to take a 66-64 lead. It was the second time the Ospreys blew a double digit second half lead against JU this year.

Jace Hogan led the Dolphins with 26 points while Garrett Sams led the Ospreys with 19.

Both teams start play in the Atlantic Sun Tournament on Monday with JU hosting Kennesaw State while UNF travels to NJIT.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.