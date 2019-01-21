Gators Breakdown: Charlton Warren and Sal Sunseri moving on -- Where the Gators can improve for 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gators have been hit with coaching departures the last couple of days. On Friday, it was reported, Sal Sunseri will be leaving for Alabama. Then, on Saturday, Georgia announces Charlton Warren is the Bulldogs' new defensive backs coach.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Saturday Down South's, Neil Blackmon, to discuss the departures and who may take their place. Also, the two discuss off-season goals for the Gators.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.