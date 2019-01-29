Gators Breakdown: David Turner hired as DL coach - 2019 recruiting cycle winding down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It didn't take long for Dan Mullen to hire a coach he was very familiar with after Sal Sunseri left for Alabama. David Turner is the newest addition to the staff and will take over for Sunseri in coaching the defensive line.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles to take a look at the hire that surprised many fans and take a look at the top targets that are still available to finish the 2019 recruiting class.

