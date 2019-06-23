Gators Breakdown: Florida lands three commitments.; Doering says fans can be ‘cautiously optimistic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a busy weekend in Gainesville as the Gators land three commitments for the class of 2020. Also, News4Jax sports anchor/reporter, Brian Jackson, talks with 2020 quarterback commit Anthony Richardson as he prepares for the Elite 11 quarterback competition.

Lastly, former Gators wide receiver, Chris Doering, joins David Waters on this episode of Gators Breakdown to preview Florida and the transition from year one to year two under Dan Mullen. Doering also shares his thoughts on the deep wide receiver corps, Feleipe Franks, and more.

