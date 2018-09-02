Gators Breakdown: Gators dominant in Mullen's debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dan Mullen's debut was exactly what Gators fans were looking for when he was hired. It was a total team effort from offense, defense and special teams. More importantly, quarterback, Feleipe Franks had the best game of his Gators career.

Dave Waters is joined by Bill Sikes as the two discuss the renewed excitement after Mullen's first game.

