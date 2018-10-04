Gators Breakdown: LSU game preview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The undefeated, fifth ranked LSU Tigers travel to The Swamp to take on Gators in one of the biggest games in quite some time for Florida. Gators Breakdown takes a look at this ranked match-up that could set the tone for the rest of the season.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Jacquie Franciulli, from Gators Territory, and Brody Miller, of NOLA.com, to preview the Tigers.

Brought to you by MyBookie. Sign up at bit.ly/GatorsBookie and use promo code "GATORS" and they will match your deposit DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.