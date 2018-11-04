Gators Breakdown: Missouri Dominates Florida 38-17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Missouri comes into Gainesville and Drew Lock throws for three touchdowns as the Tigers roll the Gators 38-17. Feleipe Franks gets benched in the loss and now the Gators must find a way to regroup to finish out the season on a positive note.



David Waters shares his reaction to the loss, and Franks benching, on this episode of Gators Breakdown.

