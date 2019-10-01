Gators Breakdown: Perception of Florida can change vs Auburn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It hasn't been the smoothest of 5-0 starts, but that's where the Gators are heading into the top 10 match-up with Auburn. Should the Gators defeat the Tigers on Saturday, perception will change of Florida.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to discuss the magnitude of this game. Also, the guys hit on the continued offensive line struggles and returning players on defense.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | A pple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.