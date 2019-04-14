Gators Breakdown: Spring Game review

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

On a sunny, fun-filled day in The Swamp, Feleipe Franks concludes the 2019 spring with another impressive showing as the Gators offense put up fireworks for the fans.



LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Will Miles to take a look back at The Orange and Blue Debut and what to take away from the offensive explosion. Also, Jaheim Bell commits to the Gators.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.