FSU athletic director Stan Wilcox accepts position with NCAA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Stan Wilcox has accepted an executive position with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“I want to thank Stan for everything he has done at FSU. We’re excited for him, and we all wish him the best in his new position,” said Florida State President John Thrasher. “Our success on the playing fields under his leadership has been exceptional, with national championships in football, soccer, and softball over that time. We finished ninth in the 2017-18 Learfield Director’s Cup last year, and our student-athletes reached a cumulative 3.0 GPA this past year.”

Wilcox, who was hired as Director of Athletics in August of 2013 and added the title of Vice President in July of 2016, provided the following statement:

“I am honored and humbled to join Mark Emmert's leadership team at the NCAA.

I am so grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have led me to this point. The Big East Conference, Notre Dame University, Duke University and most recently Florida State University have provided a depth and breadth of experiences on which I will rely heavily moving forward.

I am excited to return to the NCAA, where my intercollegiate athletics career began.

Lastly, I would like to express my gratitude to former Florida State University Presidents Eric Barron and Garnett Stokes, and current President John Thrasher. The success we have enjoyed in Tallahassee would not have been possible without their trust, guidance and support, and without the fine efforts of our student-athletes, coaches and athletics support staff.

My wife Ramona and I are excited to start this new chapter in my career and in our lives together.“



