Florida State wins softball national championship

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - For the first time in school history, Florida State has won the national championship in softball. Not only is it the first in school history, its also the first time an ACC team has won the national title in the sport

After beating Washington 1-0 Monday in the first game of the best-of-three series, the Seminoles topped the Huskies 8-3 Tuesday to earn the sweep in the school's first trip to the championship round of the Women's College World Series.

Florida State trailed early. Down 3-2 in the second inning, Elisabeth Mason hit a liner to right that was mishandled allowing two runs to score and giving Florida State a 4-3 lead, their first of the night. Mason delivered again in the fourth with her seventh home run of the year to stretch the Seminoles' lead to 7-3.

The next batter, Jessie Warren, went deep as well, connecting on her 21st home run of the season.

The championship comes in the 10th appearance in the Women's College World Series for the Seminoles.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.