Foles on Jaguars injury report, but not expected to miss any time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars didn't practice on Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian, but Nick Foles popped up on a preliminary injury report.
Foles will appear on the team's injury report, Jaguars director of public relations, Tad Dickman said on Twitter, "due to some soreness in his abdominal oblique from last week but is fully expected to play on Sunday."
The team is expected back at practice on Thursday.
Foles, Jacksonville's biggest free agent signing in franchise history, played sparingly during the preseason. He appeared just once, starting the third game against Miami. Coach Doug Marrone held just about every impact player out most of the preseason to avoid injuries.
Foles, along with receiver Marqise Lee, linebacker Quincy Williams and offensive tackle Cam Robinson, were listed as full participants in the injury report. All are expected to play against the Chiefs.
Position Player, Injury, Status
QB Nick Foles, oblique, Full participation
WR Marqise Lee, knee, Full participation
LB Quincy Williams, knee, Full participation
OL Cam Robinson, knee, Full participation
DE Lerentee McCray, ankle, Limited participation
LB D.J. Alexander, hamstring, Limited participation
DT Marcell Dareus, elbow, Limited participation
OL Cedric Ogbuehi, hamstring, did not practice
TE Josh Oliver, hamstring, did not practice
