Sharks coast to 10 straight wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Friday night the Jacksonville Sharks cruised to their 10th straight win by defeating the Orlando Predators 76-30. This game was nearly over by halftime. The Sharks high-powered offense has been led by wide receiver Devin Wilson.

The former Tennessee State star leads the National Arena League in receptions (86), receiving yards (977) and receiving touchdowns (24). The Sharks (10-1) only blemish of the season came in their season opening loss to the New York Streets.

Wilson joined News4Jax on Saturday to explain what's chanced since their early wake up call.

