Former Bolles swimmer Ryan Murphy joins Team Bridgestone USA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Bolles swimmer Ryan Murphy is one of seven athlete ambassadors who have been signed by Team Bridgestone USA for the 2020 Olympics.

Murphy won three gold medals — the 100- and 200-meter backstroke and the 4x100 medley relay — in the 2016 games in Rio. The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo.

The 2013 Bolles graduate and Ponte Vedra Beach resident recently signed with the new International Swim League, or ISL, the first professional swimming league. It is set to debut this fall.

Murphy is joined on Team Bridgestone by Scout Bassett (Paralympic track and field), Jordan Burroughs (wrestling), Allyson Felix (track and field), retired swimmer Missy Franklin, Will Groulx (Paralympic cycling) and Jessica Long (Paralympic swimming).



