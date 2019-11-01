Gardner Minshew wins 6th Rookie of the Week honor

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II celebrates after running for a first down and drawing a penalty against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's no slowing down Minshew Mania.

The Jaguars quarterback won his sixth Pepsi Rookie of the Week honor on Friday, continuing his stellar first season in the NFL.

Minshew passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 29-15 win over the New York Jets. He leads the Jaguars (4-4) into Sunday's "home game" in London against AFC South rival Houston (5-3).

Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick from Washington State, has passed for 1,976 yards and 13 TDs in eight games, including starts in the last seven.

Only Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and New England defensive end Chase Winovich have managed to claim the weekly award from Minshew.

Jacksonville has a bye next week, then visits the Colts. Franchise quarterback Nick Foles, who broke his collarbone in Week 1, will be eligible to play in that game.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.