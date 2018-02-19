Gators will open 2 spring practices to public

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In his first spring as the head coach of the Gators, Dan Mullen is opening up two practices to the public.

Florida begins spring practice March 16, and the first two practices, scheduled for March 16 and 17 will be open to the public as Mullen continues to implement what he calls the "Gator Standard."

Both open practices will be held at the Sanders practice fields. Fans are asked to congregate on the east and south sides of the fields to watch practice.

Times of each practice will be announced at a later date.

After the first two practices, the rest of the spring practices are closed to the public.

In addition, UF will be opening two practices to UF faculty and staff, area responders and city and game officials.

The Gators also announced that they will hold their pro day for NFL hopeful players on March 28.

The 2018 Orange and Blue Game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on April 14. The event is free to all fans and will take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

