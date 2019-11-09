High school football playoff scores, second-round matchups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at the first round of the high school football playoff scores and second round matchups.
Friday's results
Region 1-8A
(1) Seminole 59, (8) Mandarin 32
(3) Apopka 42, (6) Flagler Palm Coast 25
(7) Bartram Trail 42, Spruce Creek 0
Region 1-7A
(3) Fleming Island 28, (6) Wekiva 14
Region 1-6A
(6) Columbia 14, (3) Ponte Vedra 7
(7) Lee 29, St. Augustine 22
Region 1-5A
(1) Wakulla 41, (8) Suwannee 10
(4) Raines 52, (5) Westside 20
(6) Tallahassee Godby 38, (3) Parker 14
(2) Pensacola Pine Forest 35, (7) Baker County 28
Region 2-5A
(6) Vanguard 34, (3) Menendez 0
Region 1-4A
(6) Bradford 21, (3) Gadsden County 0
Region 2-4A
(5) Astronaut 34, (4) Keystone Heights 14
Region 1-3A
(4) Ocala Trinity Catholic 23, (5) Trinity Christian 21
(3) Episcopal 35, (6) Baldwin 25
Region 1-2A
(6) St. Joseph 34, (3) Aucilla Christian 14
Region 3-1A
(4) Hilliard 34, (5) Branford 33 (OT)
(6) Union County 26, (3) Dixie County 22
Regional semifinals
Friday, Nov. 15
Region 1-8A
(3) Apopka (9-1) at (2) Bartram Trail (11-0)
Region 1-7A
(3) Fleming Island (10-0) at (2) Niceville (11-0)
Region 1-6A
(6) Columbia (8-3) at Lee (2) 8-3)
Region 1-5A
(4) Raines (6-4) at (1) Wakulla (11-0)
Region 1-4A
(5) South Walton (6-4) at (1) Bolles (8-1)
(6) Bradford (5-5) at (2) West Nassau (8-2)
Region 1-3A
Episcopal (10-1) at (2) Florida State University School (9-1)
Region 1-2A
(4) Tallahassee North Florida Christian (4-5) at (1) University Christian (9-1)
(6) St. Joseph (5-5) at (2) Tallahassee Maclay (8-2)
Region 3-1A
(4) Hilliard (7-4) at (1) Madison County (8-2)
(6) Union County (6-5) at (2) Mayo Lafayette (9-1)
