High school football playoff scores, second-round matchups

Bartram Trail quarterback Chad Dodson outruns the Spruce Creek defense and scores a 29-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter Friday night. Bartram won 42-0. (Ralph D. Priddy, Contributed photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at the first round of the high school football playoff scores and second round matchups.

Friday's results

Region 1-8A

(1) Seminole 59, (8) Mandarin 32

(3) Apopka 42, (6) Flagler Palm Coast 25

(7) Bartram Trail 42, Spruce Creek 0

Region 1-7A

(3) Fleming Island 28, (6) Wekiva 14

Region 1-6A

(6) Columbia 14, (3) Ponte Vedra 7

(7) Lee 29, St. Augustine 22

Region 1-5A

(1) Wakulla 41, (8) Suwannee 10

(4) Raines 52, (5) Westside 20

(6) Tallahassee Godby 38, (3) Parker 14

(2) Pensacola Pine Forest 35, (7) Baker County 28

Region 2-5A

(6) Vanguard 34, (3) Menendez 0

Region 1-4A

(6) Bradford 21, (3) Gadsden County 0

Region 2-4A

(5) Astronaut 34, (4) Keystone Heights 14

Region 1-3A

(4) Ocala Trinity Catholic 23, (5) Trinity Christian 21

(3) Episcopal 35, (6) Baldwin 25

Region 1-2A

(6) St. Joseph 34, (3) Aucilla Christian 14

Region 3-1A

(4) Hilliard 34, (5) Branford 33 (OT)

(6) Union County 26, (3) Dixie County 22

Regional semifinals

Friday, Nov. 15

Region 1-8A

(3) Apopka (9-1) at (2) Bartram Trail (11-0)

Region 1-7A

(3) Fleming Island (10-0) at (2) Niceville (11-0)

Region 1-6A

(6) Columbia (8-3) at Lee (2) 8-3)

Region 1-5A

(4) Raines (6-4) at (1) Wakulla (11-0)

Region 1-4A

(5) South Walton (6-4) at (1) Bolles (8-1)

(6) Bradford (5-5) at (2) West Nassau (8-2)

Region 1-3A

Episcopal (10-1) at (2) Florida State University School (9-1)

Region 1-2A

(4) Tallahassee North Florida Christian (4-5) at (1) University Christian (9-1)

(6) St. Joseph (5-5) at (2) Tallahassee Maclay (8-2)

Region 3-1A

(4) Hilliard (7-4) at (1) Madison County (8-2)

(6) Union County (6-5) at (2) Mayo Lafayette (9-1)



