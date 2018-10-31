FHSAA announces schedule for football championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida High School Athletic Association, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, and the City of Orlando jointly announced the schedule and kickoff times for the 2018 Florida High School Football State Championships on Tuesday. Tickets for all eight games will go on sale soon at Ticketmaster.com and at the Amway Center Box Office.

The first 2018 title game at the 60,000-seat Camping World Stadium will take place Thursday, December 6 at 1 p.m. between the two Class 1A finalists, and will be followed by a 7 p.m. kickoff for Class 4A later that evening.

Friday, December 7 will see champions crowned in Class 2A (10 a.m.), 5A (3 p.m.) and 7A (8 p.m.).

The three-day football binge wraps up Saturday, December 8 with championship games in Class 3A (10 a.m.), 6A (3 p.m.) and 8A (8 p.m.).

Since 2007, Camping World Stadium has been the last stop on the Drive to December. With this year’s event, the venue will have hosted the state championships more years than any venue in FHSAA history (12).

