Fleming Island looking for another fast start against Lakewood Ranch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just two years ago Fleming Island went 15-16. On Friday their boys basketball team will be making their first final four appearance in school history.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 22-5 lead in their regional final win over Lincoln (Tallahassee). Starting fast is the exact same game plan they plan to use against Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton) in the class 8A semifinals.

“When you get off to a good start that gives us confidence” said head coach Traavis Chandler, who is in his third year at Fleming Island. “The biggest thing is forcing turnovers. If we can create turnovers against teams and come out with a good start that will put us right where we want to be.”

Building the chemistry at Fleming Island has been a year-long process. Most of the team played travel ball together over the summer. The fruits of that labor can be seen with the Golden Eagles 22-2 regular season record.

Two years ago Lakewood lost in the 8A semifinals. While nobody on the Fleming roster has gotten this far they’re not worried about their lack of experience.

“Our regular season record proves that we’re playing the right way,” said senior guard Gianfranco Grafals. “I think we just have to go out and work hard. Right now all of the teams are good. This game will come down to whoever wants it more.”

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.