Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview winners in final day of H.S. 9:12 baseball classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It may have been more about shaking off the offseason rust and getting some live at-bats against quality opponents than the actual win, but don't tell that to Ponte Vedra and Ridgeview who both came out on top in the final games of the High School 9:12 baseball classic on Saturday.

Ridgeview 10 Fletcher 6

In the opening game, Ridgeview wasted no time loading the bases with two outs in the top of the first inning when sophomore center fielder Ryan Dickey doubled down the right field line, scoring two Panthers on the play.

Dickey also made the play of the game defensively in the bottom of the third as he made a highlight worthy, all out diving catch robbing Fletcher's Isiah Harris of extra bases. Ridgeview went on to the 10-6 win, setting up momentum going into their season opener next Tuesday at Baker County. Fletcher begins their season next Monday at home against Englewood.

Ponte Vedra 10 Atlantic Coast 3

The nightcap saw the Sharks of Ponte Vedra take a page out of the Ridgeview playbook in scoring early and often.

With two on and no outs in the top of the first inning, Carter Page hammered a fastball that just landed inside the first base line at the base of the wall. Matt Barnhorst and Cody Nelson hustled home to give Ponte Vedra the 2-0 lead.

Alex Ortiz continued the offense in the first with another 2-RBI extra base hit as Ponte Vedra scored five runs in the first and two in the second on their way to the 10-3 win over Atlantic Coast. The Sharks will next play in the Florida-Georgia Challenge next Friday at Colquitt County. The Stingrays begin their 2019 season against Christ's Church next Monday.

