It's never too early for a high school football poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first week of the high school football regular season is still 11 weeks away, but it’s never too early to talk rankings.

It’s the News4Jax post-spring Super 10 poll, with projections on the area’s top teams as we head into summer. Atop the post-spring Super 10 is Trinity Christian, which went 13-1 and reached the Class 5A state semifinals in 2018. The Conquerors are moving down to 3A this season.

One interesting note in this Super 10 — District 1-8A is fierce. Four teams in the reconfigured district appear in this poll, Oakleaf, Mandarin, Sandalwood and Bartram Trail. Eight of the 10 teams below were playoff participants last season. Raines and Mandarin both won state championships.

News4Jax post-spring football Super 10

1. Trinity Christian, Class 3A

2. Columbia, Class 6A

3. Raines, Class 5A

4. Oakleaf, Class 8A

5. Mandarin, Class 8A

6. Lee, Class 6A

7. Sandalwood, Class 8A

8. Bolles, Class 4A

9. Baker County, Class 5A

10. Bartram Trail, Class 8A



