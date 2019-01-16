Jaguars 2018 season in review: RG A.J. Cann

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars appear to be set at center and on the left side of their offensive line. The right side is a much different story. Right guard A.J. Cann is set to be a free agent.

Position: Right Guard

2018 Stats: 15 starts – 6.5 sacks allowed, committed 2 penalties

2018 season in review: Only Houston (62) and Dallas (56) allowed more than the 53 sacks the Jaguars gave up in 2018. As noted above, Cann was responsible for 6.5 of those sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus he was rated as the 45th best offensive guard in the NFL last season.

Cody Kessler had no chance on this sack as RG A.J. Cann was beat cleanly by Jadeveon Clowney. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/BU22JfmEBZ — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) October 22, 2018

Status for 2019: The Jaguars have a decision to make regarding Cann. He’s been their starter at right guard for the past four seasons. Will they give the former third round pick a second contract or move on?

It’s unlikely the Jaguars can afford another high priced offensive lineman. If Cann doesn’t return the Jaguars will likely look for his replacement in the NFL draft.



