Jaguars add 3 LBs, including former Super Bowl MVP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars made a handful of rosters moves on Tuesday.

The team placed tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker D.J. Alexander on the reserve/injured list and signed three linebackers, including a former Super Bowl MVP. The Jaguars (3-4) host the New York Jets (1-) on Sunday.

Jacksonville signed Donald Payne and Malcolm Smith to the 53-man roster and added Sutton Smith to the practice squad.

Payne, a Stetson alum, is a familiar name. He played in 21 career games with the Jaguars in the 2017-18 seasons and had 15 tackles.

Malcolm Smith has 51 starts in his career with three different teams (Niners, Raiders and Seahawks) and has 366 tackles. His top accolade was winning the Super Bowl 48 MVP award while with the Seahawks. He was released by the Niners in late August.

He had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and returned an interception for a touchdown in Seattle's win over Denver.

