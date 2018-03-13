Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny announces retirement

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No player in the Jaguars locker room was more respected for his professionalism and preparation than middle linebacker Paul Posluszny. Tuesday, on the eve of free agency, Posluszny announced his retirement from the NFL.

"Today is a sad day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude," Posluszny said in a statement. "Playing for Mr. Khan, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville has been a tremendous honor."

In 2017, he made the playoffs for the first time in his career.

The former Penn State linebacker said that he could no longer play the game to his standard. At 33, Posluszny was one of the senior members of the Jaguars locker room.

"I love the game of football so much, and I know there is truly only one acceptable way to play. Knowing I can no longer compete at a level that I find acceptable, I have chosen to end my football career," said Posluszny. "This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life."

RETIREMENT STATEMENT: Read Posluszny's heartfelt letter

In true professional form, Posluszny was effusive of so many people in his retirement announcement.

In his statement, Posluszny thanked current Jaguars brass, including owner Shad Khan, head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell. He also thanked former Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver and former general manager Gene Smith, who brought Posluszny to town as a free agent.

Posluszny's retirement leaves the Jaguars with a potential need at linebacker. While Myles Jack will likely move to middle linebacker-a move the Jaguars toyed with in the 2017 preseason-they will need to find someone to play strongside linebacker in their base 4-3 package. That role could fall to Lerentee McCray, the 4-year veteran from Florida. The Jaguars could also look to add a linebacker in free agency.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.