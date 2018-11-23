Jaguars prefer side dishes on Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Food and football have an inseparable relationship on Thanksgiving.

Most of the Jaguars stick to a strict diet, but this is the one day that doesn't apply.

The team got Thursday off to spend with their families. The offensive line gets together every thanksgiving and Chris Reed said they always make sure to have multiple turkeys.

However most of the players in the locker room prefer side dishes on turkey day. Check out the video above to find out what's on their Thanksgiving menu.

Kids foods ready ! Lmao Happy Thanksgiving to Everyone!! pic.twitter.com/RBNClvtiE5 — Blair Brown (@BbrownFoeLife) November 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.