Jaguars' selection of Josh Allen gets high marks

By Justin Barney - Sports Editor
Getty Images

Jaguars draft pick Josh Allen, his son, Wesley, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first round of the NFL draft is over and the grades are in for the Jaguars and first-round selection Josh Allen. 

Hint: Those in the media rave about the pick, as evidenced by the grades handed out. 

The Jaguars took Allen, a linebacker/edge rusher from Kentucky, with the No. 7 overall pick. Here's the grades from select media outlets. Their commentary is linked below. 

SB Nation — A+

CBS Sports — A.

NFL.com — A.

USA Today — A-.

SI.com — B+

 

