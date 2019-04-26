Jaguars' selection of Josh Allen gets high marks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first round of the NFL draft is over and the grades are in for the Jaguars and first-round selection Josh Allen.
Hint: Those in the media rave about the pick, as evidenced by the grades handed out.
The Jaguars took Allen, a linebacker/edge rusher from Kentucky, with the No. 7 overall pick. Here's the grades from select media outlets. Their commentary is linked below.
SB Nation — A+
CBS Sports — A.
NFL.com — A.
USA Today — A-.
SI.com — B+
