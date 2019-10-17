Jaguars sign CB Nickerson; roster back up to 53

Parry Nickerson of the Jets works out on the field before their game against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field last year. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars were down a cornerback on the roster and made a move to address that on Thursday.

Jacksonville signed Parry Nickerson, a second-year player from Tulane, to get its roster back to 53 players. The Jaguars traded Jalen Ramsey to the Rams on Tuesday night, leaving an open roster spot.

Nickerson was a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 and played in 16 games before being dealt to the Seahawks before the regular season. He was on Seattle's practice squad most of the 2019 season before being released Oct. 15.



