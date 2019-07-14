Jumbo Shrimp Short Stop Joe Dunand Follows in His Uncle's Footsteps

Jacksonville, FL - Current Jumbo Shrimp Short Stop Joe Dunand is trying to follow in the footsteps of a legend, A legend who just happens to be his Uncle.

Even the casual baseball fan knows who Alex Rodriguez is. He's better known as A-rod.

But even some die-hard fans don't know that A-rod got his start right here in Jacksonville.

Back in 1994 Alex Rodriguez played 17 games for the Suns before getting called up to the majors. The rest is history.

25 years later A-Rod's nephew Joe Dunand is following in the footsteps of his uncle as a shortstop for the Jumbo Shrimp.

So far this season Dunand has the 3rd most RBI for the Jumbo shrimp with 27.



