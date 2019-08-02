Local MLB update: Reid-Foley earns first win of season; Murphy stays hot

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Sean Reid-Foley throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Major League Baseball rosters have numerous players with First Coast ties on them. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .283 with 25 HR, 69 RBI, although had a difficult week at the plate (one hit, six Ks).

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Has a save, 10 Ks in 12.2 IP. This is his fourth stint in the majors this season as he's been bouncing between Texas and Triple-A Nashville.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Moved to 5-2 with a win over the Royals last week where he whiffed seven. Has 3.28 ERA with 72 Ks on the season.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .248 with 6 HR, 27 RBI. Average stayed the same since last week.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Hitting .316 with 12 HR, 48 RBI, 16 2Bs. A career .292 hitter, Kendrick has been on a roll all season.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Was reassigned back to Triple-A Syracuse after picking up his first MLB win. Is 1-1 with 9 Ks, 7.82 ERA in the bigs this season.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Reassigned back to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Is 0-3 with a 9.98 ERA, 15 Ks in 15.1 IP in MLB.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, After an early injury and challenging start, Murphy is climbing back to the .300 mark. He’s at .289 with 11 HR, 59 RBI. Has surged in June and July (58 for 178, .325).

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Still no closer to a return from right forearm soreness.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .239 with 18 HR, 44 RBI.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Called back up to bigs and earned Tuesday start, shutting down the Royals to pick up his first win of the season, and third of his career. Is 1-1 with 16 Ks, 2.55 ERA in 17.2 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .254 with 3 HR, 13 RBI and should remain in the starting lineup over the next 10 days due to injury.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Reassigned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Hit .253 with 4 RBI, 4 SBs.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Is 7-7 with a 4.47 ERA and 103 Ks in 108.2 IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .284 in Triple-A Norfolk with 12 HR, 46 RBI. Played seven games in the bigs before ankle injury.



