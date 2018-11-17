National junior college championship game set for Saturday in Daytona

DAYTONA, Fla. - Pima Community College and Barton Community College rallied past the semi finals and will go head to head at the NJCAA Men’s D1 Soccer Championship on Saturday.

The wind that was blowing throughout the crowd may have been coming from the Pima and Monroe game in the first half since the possession seemed to flow quickly and swiftly between the two teams.

Hugo Kametani, Pima’s midfielder, vaulted his team into the championship with his second half penalty goal.

The Barton Community College and Eastern Florida State College game started lighting the fire after a goal was made within five minutes by Sebastian Joffre, the Eastern Florida freshman forward. Barton fired back after Chris Camilli, sophomore midfielder, made a goal tying the game 1-1.

Just before halftime, Joffre made a penalty kick, giving Eastern Florida a 2-1 lead.

With less than 10 minutes left in the second half, Barton's hopes of scoring a goal appeared slim, but Barton midfielder Damen Marcu withstood the pressure and scored a goal that tied up the game.

Less than two minutes later, Barton forward Gabriel Arraes broke the tie and scored making the game 3-2 Barton.

Marcu came back and made the final goal of the game which made the score 4-2 Barton.

The game that will determine who will take home the D1 Men’s Soccer Championship will take place on Saturday in Daytona State Soccer Stadium.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.