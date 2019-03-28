News4Jax Baseball Super 6: Bolles back to top, Bartram Trail moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax.com Super 6 high school baseball weekly rankings will be published each Thursday during the season. Records are through March 26 games.

No., Team, Class, Previous

1. Bolles (9-1), Class 5A, 2

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Ridgeview, University Christian.

Glance: The Bulldogs move up to the top of the poll after running their winning streak to six games following a perfect week at the Florida High School Invitational in Sanford. Bulldogs pitchers went 21 consecutive innings without allowing a run there. Two games to round out the week, Thursday night against Clay and Friday against an improving Episcopal team.

2. Providence (10-4), Class 4A, 1

Notable wins: Buford, Ga., Mobile Christian, Ala., Mosley, North Florida Christian, South Forsyth, Ga., St. Johns Country Day, Venice.

Glance: The Stallions won a major showdown last week with then-nationally ranked Lynn Haven Mosley (3-0). Providence has followed that with three straight losses, 6-3 to state-ranked No. 11 North Florida Christian, 10-5 to George Jenkins and 6-2 to Plantation American Heritage. Those teams are all inside the top 22 in the state. Not a whole lot of room to slide the Stallions down here and they're likely back up to the top spot with a victory over No. 3 Trinity Christian, whom they host Friday.

3. Trinity Christian (9-4), Class 4A, 3

Notable wins: Brookwood, Ga., Clay, Niceville, South Forsyth, Ga., Nease.

Glance: The Conquerors enter Friday’s showdown at No. 2 Providence on a slide, having lost four straight. Granted, those losses are to 10-2 Stoneman Douglas (No. 5 in the state), 9-3 Venice (18th), 11-1 Plantation American Heritage (nationally ranked No. 18) and a 10-3 George Jenkins (22nd in the state). With how challenging that schedule has been, there’s no conceivable way to move the Conquerors down.

4. Creekside (9-1), Class 7A, 4

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Nease, North Marion.

Glance: The Knights edged district rival Nease 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday night and visit the Panthers on Thursday. Mark Castle (.346) entered the week leading Creekside at the plate, with Colby Frieda (3-0, 31 Ks in 15.1 IP, 0.59 ERA) tops on the pitching staff.

5. Bartram Trail (10-2), Class 7A, NR

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Mandarin, New Smyrna Beach, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Bears make their Super 6 debut after a stretch of five straight wins. Bartram’s two losses are high quality setbacks, 3-2 to No. 1 Bolles on March 5 and a 4-3 defeat to a very good St. Johns Country Day team on March 13.

6. Fletcher (8-1), Class 8A, 5

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Charlton County, Mandarin, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: Five straight victories for the Senators, the best of those a 6-4 victory over Mandarin on March 21. Ian Brown opened the week leading Fletcher at the plate (.500), followed by Jevin Relaford (.400) and Isaiah Harris (.385). Brian Veniard (3-0, 1.11 ERA, 32 Ks in 19 IP) and Carter Shall (4-0, 31 Ks in 19 IP, 2.21 ERA) front a very good staff. Some good contenders for the No. 6 spot in the poll, with Sandalwood, Bishop Kenny and even a St. Johns Country Day in the conversation for a ranking.

Dropped out: Fleming Island (6-4, Class 8A).

On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (7-5, Class 8A), Bishop Kenny (9-4, Class 5A), Clay (7-4, Class 6A), Episcopal (7-4, Class 4A), Fleming Island (6-4, Class 8A), Mandarin (6-5, Class 9A), Middleburg (8-2, Class 7A), Oakleaf (7-4, Class 8A), Paxon (7-3, Class 6A), Ponte Vedra (7-3, Class 6A), Ridgeview (6-4, Class 6A), Sandalwood (11-2, Class 9A), Suwannee (6-3, Class 5A), St. Johns Country Day (7-3, Class 3A).



