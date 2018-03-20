Allen Hurns says thank you to Jaguars

Jaguars' Allen Hurns catches a touchdown pass against the Eagles' Cary Williams during the first half the season opener in Philadelphia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Tuesday the Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Allen Hurns. The move didn’t come as surprise and saves the Jaguars $7 million in cap space.

Hurns went undrafted in 2014 and signed with the Jaguars as a free agent.

In the 2015 season he racked up 1,031 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, making him the youngest undrafted player in NFL history to hit the 1,000-yard receiving and 10-touchdown marks.

That offseason the Jaguars rewarded the former Miami Hurricane with a 4-year, $40 million contract extension.

"He is an extremely hardworking player and is so dedicated to his craft, Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell said in a statement at the time. “Since the day he arrived, he's been a consummate professional and is a great representative of the Jaguars in the community. He continues to impress our coaching staff on a daily basis and has certainly earned the respect of his teammates.”

After missing only two games combined his first two seasons in Jacksonville, injuries caused Hurns to miss 11 games over the past two seasons.

In 207 the emergence of rookie receivers Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole put Hurns’ future in Jacksonville in question. It was thought to be a matter of when not if he was released when last week the Jaguars re-signed WR Marqise Lee and inked Donte Moncrief to a 1-year deal.

Hurns is expected to have a strong market in free agency and tweeted a thank you to the Jaguars.



I would like to thank the @jaguars organization for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. I appreciate it all from the good to the bad. More than anything ima miss the relationships I’ve built with my brothers in that locker room. Excited to see what’s next pic.twitter.com/kXGacVaX7s — Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) March 20, 2018

