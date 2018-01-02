Bills RB LeSean McCoy game-time decision vs. Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Buffalo Bills could be without running back LeSean McCoy when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opening round of the playoffs.

On Sunday, McCoy was carted off the field with a right ankle injury in the third quarter of the Bills 22-16 victory at Miami.

After being tackled, he pounded the turf with his fist as trainers attended to him. He had 10 yards on 11 carries, giving him 1,138 yards rushing on the season.

According to a report by ESPN, McCoy will be a game-time decision heading into wild-card weekend.

Outside of McCoy the Bills haven’t gotten much production out of their running backs. Their second leading rusher is quarterback Tyrod Taylor (427 yards). Backup running backs Mike Tolbert and Travaris Cadet have combined for 340 yards on 88 carries (3.86 per carry).



