Bortles benched, Jaguars offense continues to implode

Jacksonville benched starting QB in third quarter against Texans

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was only a matter of time. The Jaguars offense has done absolutely nothing in the first half of their last three games. Literally, nothing. Jacksonville trailed Houston 13-0 at halftime. 

It’s the first time Jaguars history that they’ve been shut out in three straight first half’s. Over that span they were outscored 57-0. 

On Jacksonville’s second offensive drive of the first half, quarterback Blake Bortles fumbled the ball away for the second time in the game. Doug Marrone decided he’d seen enough. Bortles was benched and backup quarterback Cody Kessler got his chance to breathe some life into this anemic offense. 

All of Jacksonville’s offensive issues can’t be blamed on Bortles. The offensive line had issues protecting him. The running game averaged under four yards per carry. Plus early in the game Keelan Cole had a couple of key drops on would-be third down conversions. 

Kessler made the most of his opportunity. He immediately led the Jaguars to their first points of the day.

This story will be updated following the end of the game.  

