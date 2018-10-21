Bortles benched, Jaguars offense continues to implode

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was only a matter of time. The Jaguars offense has done absolutely nothing in the first half of their last three games. Literally, nothing. Jacksonville trailed Houston 13-0 at halftime.

It’s the first time Jaguars history that they’ve been shut out in three straight first half’s. Over that span they were outscored 57-0.

On Jacksonville’s second offensive drive of the first half, quarterback Blake Bortles fumbled the ball away for the second time in the game. Doug Marrone decided he’d seen enough. Bortles was benched and backup quarterback Cody Kessler got his chance to breathe some life into this anemic offense.

All of Jacksonville’s offensive issues can’t be blamed on Bortles. The offensive line had issues protecting him. The running game averaged under four yards per carry. Plus early in the game Keelan Cole had a couple of key drops on would-be third down conversions.

Blake Bortles has lost a pair of fumbles today. He has 26 games since the start of 2014 committing multiple turnovers, the most such games by any player in the NFL in that time. pic.twitter.com/FeBUZuCesL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 21, 2018

Kessler made the most of his opportunity. He immediately led the Jaguars to their first points of the day.

Kessler immediately provides a spark https://t.co/D92mTBOpb3 — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) October 21, 2018

