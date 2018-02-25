Jaguars

Campbell, Marrone named AFC defensive player and coach of the year

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Post season honors continue to come in bunches for the Jaguars. On Saturday night head coach Doug Marrone was named the AFC coach of the year and defensive lineman Calais Campbell the AFC defensive player of the year at the 48th annual NFL 101 Awards.

This news comes a day after Marrone signed a contract extension along with Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin and General Manager Dave Caldwell on Friday. The trio led Jacksonville to a 10-6 regular season record and their first AFC South title in franchise history.

It was a stark turnaround for the Jaguars who went 3-13 in 2016. Jacksonville came within a game of reaching the Super Bowl and had a fourth quarter lead against the New England Patriots before eventually losing 24-20 in the AFC Championship. 

Those numbers are a big reason why Marrone was named the AFC coach of the year.

Last offseason the Jaguars signed Calais Campbell who may end up being the best free agent signing in franchise history. In his first year in Jacksonville the defensive end set a new Jaguars record with 14.5 sacks in route to being a first team All-Pro selection. 
 

