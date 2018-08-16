Combined practices bittersweet for Jaguars coach

EAGAN, Minn. - The Jaguars' combined practices with the Vikings and Saturday's preseason game were supposed to serve as a reunion of sorts for Jacksonville's assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.

Sparano's father, Tony Sr., who once served as the Jaguars offensive line coach, held the same position with the Vikings. But on July 22, Sparano Sr. died of a heart attack at the age of 56.

On Wednesday, as the Jaguars opened their time at the Vikings' training facility, Jeanette Sparano, Tony Jr.'s mother, was there to watch. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone's history with Tony Sparano Sr. went back 24 years to the time both were coaching college football in New England.

"I knew him when I was at Northeastern, and he was at Boston University, so that goes way back," Marrone said. "I have always watched the way his players play, and I have always appreciated it and tried to aspire to have my players play the same way and play for me like they played for him."

At one point as the players stretched, Sparano Jr. stood off to the side of the field with his arm around his mother's shoulders. In the hectic world of the NFL preseason, when the days are long, the breaks are few and one practice can run into another, it was a chance for both to experience a tender moment from the real world, if only for a few minutes.

It was also on the minds of players and coaches from both teams as they worked in the combined practices.

"It is unfortunate that there is that bond that we have right now with Coach Sparano Sr. with his son working for us, which is a difficult situation really for both sides," Marrone said. "To be able to come up here somewhere where at least for myself and be able to see his wife, pay my respects and for Tony to come back up here, I think it is very emotional, and I think with what the plans are coming up, I think it is well-said. I think that it is a tough time, and I think that it is on a lot of people’s minds as we are up here working.”

