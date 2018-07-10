Countdown to Training Camp '18: Marcell Dareus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the Jaguars traded for Marcell Dareus on Oct. 28 of last year they were dead last in the NFL giving up 138.6 run yards per game. In the immediate three games after adding the former Buffalo Bill, Jacksonville only allowed 55.3 rushing yards per game.

Position: Defensive tackle

2017 Stats: 29 tackles and 2 sacks

2018 Projection: The impact of Dareus can’t always be measured in stats. Listed at 6’3” and 331 pounds Dareus is a huge man. At times his job is to simply take up space and allow Myles Jack, Telvin Smith or another player make the tackle.

Dareus will once again be the starting nose tackle and will rotate with Abry Jones. When the Jaguars defense stuffs the run on 1st and 2nd downs and forces teams into third and longs, that’s when they’re at their best.

Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson on the immediate impact Dareus made last season:

“He’s a phenomenal player. If you see some of the plays that he’s been able to make, that’s grown-man football right there with grown-man strength.”

Marcell Dareus is the reason why the Jaguars have moved up from #32 rushing defense to #16 in total rush yards allowed per game.

Last 3 weeks: #1 in NFL with 55.3 Rush Yards pg pic.twitter.com/6NiZftwVoR — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 22, 2017

