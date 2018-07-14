Countdown to Training Camp '18: Rashad Greene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Injuries have kept Rashad Greene from reaching his full potential. He’s become the forgotten man whenever the Jaguars wide receivers are discussed. Finally healthy he has a chance to make up for lost time.

Position: Wide Receiver

2017 Stats: Missed entire season due to a back injury

2018 Projection: Due to injuries Greene has only played in eight games over the past two seasons. Going into training camp the former Florida State product is on the bubble of making the roster. Helping Greene’s cause is the fact he looked great during the off-season program.

If Greene is going to make this team it will likely have to be because of his contributions on special teams. He’s averaged 11-yards per punt return, including a touchdown during his rookie season in 2015. At this point Marqise Lee, Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and rookie D.J. Chark are all ahead of him on the wide receiver depth chart.

There’s a chance Jacksonville could keep six receivers and in that case Greene has an excellent shot to fill that spot.

Jaguars WR coach Keenan McCardell on how Rashad Greene has looked:

“He has had a great offseason. I am knocking on wood that he stays healthy because I feel like [he’s] a guy like that who has a lot of experience that is able to make plays and has made plays in this league before [and] can help us out. One day at a time – I tell him that all the time. One day at a time. Let’s put a great day together one day at a time.”

