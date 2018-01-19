Fans searching for last minute Jaguars gear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whether you're heading up to Foxborough or tailgating right here in town, we know you want to watch the Jaguars- Patriots game in style.

Many fans are still flocking to stores for some last minute swag.



Jaguars t-shirts, hats- you name it, someone is buying it. At Sports Mania, one hot item is the teal Jalen Ramsey jersey selling for about $100.



"The teal and Jalen Ramsey, it's kind of iconic. Both have kind of quickly, well the teal, has been around for forever. But Jalen Ramsey has kind of, quickly become the face of the Jags," said Cade Eubanks with Sports Mania.

But if there was one item Eubanks would buy for himself right now, it would be the letterman jacket.

"We used to have these, if that was like this out to here, this entire thing would be stock-filled," said Eubanks.



Don't forget about a good beanie to keep warm.



"We have a couple of the AFC South division championships ones. Those, I think we're nearly sold out of as well. The sideline beanies are definitely the hottest item we've had asked about it," said Eubanks.



The elusive sideline beanie is the one think you won't find in stock. Eubanks says they're made 3 to 6 months before the season, and ordering one is pretty much a no-go.



"We've had people come in here and say the cheapest they've gotten theirs is $60. We had one lady say $120,” said Eubanks.



The bottom line is fans need to hurry because merchandise is selling and their going quick.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.