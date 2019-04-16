Foles shares what he believes will be foundation of Jaguars offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the last decade quarterback play has been erratic at best for the Jacksonville Jaguars. By signing Nick Foles to a 4-year, $88-million contract the franchise believes they’ve solved that long term issue.

While Foles will be counted on heavily to carry the Jaguars offense, he thinks their success will be determined by the five guys in charge of protecting him.

“A foundation of an offense is always through the O-line,” said Foles. “It’s really hard to run a successful offense without those guys up front. Not only from a skill perspective but from a mindset. What I learned over my last couple of years in Philly with the O-line is that they’re a special group of dudes. You step in the huddle and they have a great relationship. They know all their calls. But they also have great personalities. They were a lot of fun to play with.”

Tuesday was only day No. 2 of the Jaguars offseason program. In addition to the strength and conditioning drills this part of the season is truly about getting to know your teammates. Foles already likes what he’s seen out of his new offensive line.

“I’ve gotten to know a little bit of the O-line these last couple of days, Foles said. “I see the same thing. Great personalities. It’s going to be a lot of fun to step into the huddle with them. Getting to know them. Trusting them with the calls. It all starts up front. That’s football. Then you build around that.”

Speaking of building. Foles said that he trust the Jaguars front office to make the right decision for the team in regards to who they select with the No. 7 overall pick in next week’s NFL Draft.

It’s no secret that Foles loves throwing the ball to tight ends.

“Tight end in the league is so important right now,” said Foles. “The reason why is you want a guy who can catch the ball. I’ve played with two of the best in the game in Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz.”

This year’s draft class is deep at tight end. Foles explained what having a good one can do for an offense.

“You’ve got to be able to run the ball when they’re in the game,” said Foles. “But you also have to be able to go out and catch the ball. It’s very hard to find guys that are good at both. A key to a great offense, you really do need a great tight end.”

