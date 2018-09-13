Fournette likes his chances of playing Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When asked about whether he liked his chances of playing on Sunday, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette said,"I like it now since the days have been going on and on and it's feeling better and better."

And with that Jaguar nation breathed a sigh of relief.

It's still no guarantee Fournette will play Sunday, as he missed practice for the second consecutive day, but at his weekly press conference he appeared upbeat and positive about his chances to play against the Patriots in Sunday's home opener.

"I started back running today." Fournette explained when asked about his treatment. "It feels good. It's progress and it keeps going on. We'll see. It will be a big game time decision."

Sunday's game against the Patriots is the most anticipated home game for the Jaguars in almost 20 years and Fournette admits that makes him eager to be ready to play.

"It's a long season ahead,"Fournette said."But as a competitor you don't want to miss a game. Especially since we have a lot of big games early in the year. It might not count to some people but I think every game counts to me as one of the leaders on this team."

